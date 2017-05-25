North Scottsdale luxury high-rise condo nears completion

The last concrete beam has been placed atop 7120 Optima Kierland, signaling the culmination of this phase of construction and the beginning of a new era of luxury, high-rise condominium living in North Scottsdale.
Optima Kierland’s structure is now complete with more than 60 percent of the homes in the first condominium tower sold. Move-ins for the first residents are scheduled for early 2018; completion of all residences is set for August 2018.
“We set out to create something that would stand apart from the crowd at Optima Kierland and local market reception tells us we have realized that goal,” says David Hovey Jr., president of Optima.
The 12-story tower includes 220 residences ranging from 720 to 4,550 square feet and offers 20 floor plans for customizable one- to five-bedroom and penthouse condominiums.
The homes are priced from the low $300,000s.
A combination of geometric shapes, expanses of glass, open floor plans and quality building materials create innovative, state-of-the-art living spaces.
Optima Kierland is a pilot project for the City of Phoenix’s International Green Construction Code, established in 2011 as a “whole project” approach to promoting safe and sustainable construction.
Award-winning architect David Hovey Jr. AIA, aims to continually refine housing through design innovation and new technology. Optima was an early pioneer in incorporating “green thinking” and sustainability into their developments.
Managing all aspects of a project — from financing, design and construction to sales/leasing and property management — allows Optima to achieve total quality control.
Optima Kierland’s list of amenities includes:
* A “Sky Deck” with expansive views, heated lap pool, spa, therapeutic steam/sauna and outdoor lounge areas
* Comprehensive fitness center
* Indoor basketball and squash courts
* Golf simulator
* Two-level underground parking
More than five landscaped acres offer green, open spaces with water features, sun decks, barbecue areas and a pet park.
Virtual tours, floor plans and samples of finishes can be viewed at the Optima Kierland Sales Gallery at 15450 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
The Gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For an appointment, call 480-630-1200 or visit www.optima-kierland.com.
