10 to 1 Public Relations adds Oshrin as an account executive

Scottsdale-based 10 to 1 Public Relations adds Sierra Oshrin on its team as an account executive.
Ms. Oshrin served as the lead STEM Reporter for KBOI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Boise, Idaho, where she established relationships with government and industry leaders to promote stories on science, technology, engineering and math in K-12 education, according to a press release.
She’s worked for national outlets from USA Today to Phoenix-based television and radio stations. An Arizona native, she is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
“Over the years, I’ve worked with many public relations companies and I know what makes certain pitches stand out,” said Ms. Oshrin in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to join the 10 to 1 Public Relations team because I believe in its philosophy of building up good will for its clients to create a bank of positive awareness. The firm’s client list also excited me and I’m thrilled to work with them to help share their stories.”
Clients include Plexus Worldwide, FirstBank, The CORE Institute, Advanced Genomic Solutions, Envoy America and Tomcar.
“As a former TV Journalist, Sierra brings a true understanding of what reporters need to tell an interesting story and how best to position clients in the public eye,” said Josh Weiss, president of 10 to 1 Public Relations, in a prepared statement. “She’s a talented storyteller and brings an excellent rolodex of media contacts with her from across the United States.”
10 to 1 Public Relations launched in 2012 with the philosophy that it takes 10 good things to be said about a company to make up for one bad. And, since it’s only a matter of time before a negative comment (true or false) is made, it’s essential to build up a company’s “good will bank” to protect its long-term image and reputation. The public relations firm is focused on developing and implementing strategies that grow and maintain the positive awareness and reputation of its clients.
