The 2014 LDV Voignier is a new wine at LDV Winery

LDV Winery, located at 6951 East 1st Street, has released a new wine, the 2014 LDV Voignier.
According to a press release, the new wine brought a low yield crop with high tropical fruit intensity from pineapple to mango with a burst of fresh honey and vanilla. The skins presented a color profile displaying the amber tint unseen without the grapes being overly ripe.
The wine can be enjoyed on its own or with a variety of foods as the oak is in the background but offers spicy notes to complement the richness of grilled halibut, sea bass, steamed lobster and grilled shrimp with a vanilla beurre blanc sauce. It also works well with Brie cheese topped with fruit and crème brûlée.
The 2014 Voignier is $28 a bottle. Go to LDVWineGallery.com.
