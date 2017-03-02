AAA opens new auto-repair facility in S. Scottsdale

AAA Arizona recently opened a new AAA Owned and Operated Auto Repair facility in south Scottsdale, making it the ninth AAA-owned auto repair facility in the state.
“This is our first repair facility that will also be home to AAA Insurance and AAA Car Buying agents in shop,” said John Walter, director of fleet and automotive repair for AAA Arizona.
“This is a great one-stop location that offers convenience to our Scottsdale and Tempe Members.”
The AAA Scottsdale Auto Repair and Insurance office is located at 7520 E. McDowell Road, Scottsdale. The facility offers routine maintenance and full-service auto repair for all motorists – not just AAA members.
The facility will feature:
• Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians supported with state-of-the-art tools and equipment.
• A 24-month/24,000-mile warranty on parts and labor for members, or 12-month/12,000-mile warranty for non-members.Discounts for AAA members, including a 10 percent discount on labor.
• Complimentary shuttle service to and from work or home, for all patrons and free Wi-Fi in-store.
• Insurance and car buying services from licensed and experienced AAA agents.
To celebrate its new location, the auto repair facility is hosting a grand opening 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The event will feature free lunch, refreshments, tow truck tours, and giveaways including spring training tickets, a Yeti cooler, gift cards and more.
It will also feature complimentary drive-thru vehicle inspections, battery testing and some popular cars just in from the used car inventory from AAA Car Buying. In addition, certified car seat technicians will be on hand to perform car seat checks and give away 50 seats to families in need.
Appointments for car seat checks are required. Parents and caregivers can call 602-241-2945 to make an appointment for a seat check or to secure a free seat.
The AAA Scottsdale Auto Repair and Insurance office is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Customers can call 602-248-3750 to make an appointment and find coupons for maintenance at AAA.com/repair.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.