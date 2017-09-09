Ability360 VP elected treasurer of national disability group

Darrel Christenson, vice president of community integration at Ability360, has been elected treasurer of the National Council on Independent Living, the nation’s longest-running national cross-disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities.
Founded in 1982, NCIL advances independent living and the rights of people with disabilities and envisions a world in which people with disabilities are valued equally and participate fully.
Mr. Christenson has been an NCIL Board Member-at-Large for the past three years and has served on its Housing Sub-Committee for nine years.
He is an active member of the Arizona Fair Housing Partnership, which educates members of the Arizona housing industry about the benefits and requirements of accessible, affordable housing.
His career experience also includes a position with the Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living in Rochester, Minn., where he opened three branch offices in rural counties and provided services to consumers with disabilities and communities in 11 counties.
He holds a graduate degree in Guidance & Counseling from the University of Wisconsin – Stout and an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
