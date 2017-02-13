AFR Wholesale opens new location in Scottsdale

AFR Wholesale marked the opening of its first regional office with a grand opening party Thursday, Feb. 2 at its new location on East Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
AFR Wholesale is a division of American Financial Resources that works with wholesale and correspondent brokers.
The launch event began with a ribbon cutting by Corey Dubnoff, CAO and Founder of American Financial Resources, a press relaease states.
“Scottsdale is one of the fastest growing areas, and continually ranked among the countries ‘Most Livable Cities,’” Mr. Dubnoff said in a release. “We felt it was essential to have a West Coast presence for AFR Wholesale, as we continue to grow and develop this innovative wholesale mortgage brand.”
Other key company executives were also in attendance including Chief Operating Officer Laura Brandao, Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer LoBianco, Chief Information Officer Bill Packer and West Coast Operations Manager-Wholesale Operations Rob Vignato.
Mr. Vignato will be responsible for the daily operations of the Scottsdale location. The office is anticipated to see significant growth over the next few years and will serve as a training facility for salespeople or underwriters, according to a release.
Before opening their first regional office, AFR Wholesale has been operating exclusively out of their corporate headquarters in Parsippany, N.J. as part of parent company mortgage lender doing business for 20 years.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.