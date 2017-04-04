AJ’s Fine Foods’ The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer to benefit arts

AJ’s Fine Foods will present The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, May 20.
This event will feature wine tastings as well as entertainment and a chance to support the arts, according to a press release.
Featured tastings of more than 40 wines, all selected by AJ’s cellar masters, will be complemented by gourmet specialties from AJ’s, including artisan cheeses and breads, shrimp cocktail, sushi, delectable sweets, and more. AJ’s cellar masters also will be onsite to provide their expert recommendations for wine and food pairings, according to a release.
All wines will be included in AJ’s summer wine spectacular in stores starting May 15. Guests can experience live music and a silent auction offering wines and other gourmet items from AJ’s and its partners, a release states.
“We’re thrilled to partner and support Scottsdale Arts during this highly anticipated wine-tasting event, all benefiting the arts,” Jayson Mead, director of operations for AJ’s Fine Foods, said in a release.
“Our entire AJ’s Fine Foods team will share the Valley’s greatest selections of wine, hand-selected by our cellar masters. All of the wines featured will also be available for purchase at a price point that makes it perfect for building your wine collection without breaking the bank.”
Tickets for entry from 2-4:30 p.m. are $40 for the general public and $35 for Scottsdale Arts members. VIP tickets for members are $45 and grant early access from 1-2 p.m.
A limited number of early-access VIP tickets are $50 for the general public. Advance purchase is required; no tickets will be sold on the day of the event.
Proceeds from AJ’s The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer will benefit the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, which provides arts and education programs for the community through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Art.
