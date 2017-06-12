Allegra account manager awarded top sales professional award

The Alliance Franchise Brands network recently recognized Sofia Hargrow, an account manager at Allegra Marketing and Print in Scottsdale, with a Gold Milestone Award.
This award is presented annually to the top sales professionals in North America and is based on providing an outstanding level of customer service and sales volume, according to a press release.
“It comes as no surprise to us or to her clients that Sofia is among top performers,” Eileen Rogers, president of Allegra in Scottsdale, said in a prepared statement.
“She is a dedicated professional who is fully invested in her clients’ businesses, helping them to reach their goals through strategic marketing and print communications.”
Allegra, 3639 North Marshall Way, is a full-service marketing communications provider offering marketing strategy, copywriting and graphic design services, direct marketing and mailing services, variable data printing, promotional products and web based document management solutions.
Allegra is locally-owned and operated and is a member of Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in the U. S., Canada and the United Kingdom.
