Annual Larsen art auction draws worldwide attention

Larsen Gallery brought its 2016 Larsen Art Auction, 3705 N. Bishop Lane, home to its newly renovated 5,400-square-foot gallery on Oct. 22.
All 221 lots went under the gavel once again with returning, well-known celebrity auctioneer Jason Brooks of Discovery Channel’s Auction Kings, who stirred up the eager audience of 200-plus enthusiastic art lovers with paddles in hand, creating a 93 percent sell-through rate.
On the day of the auction, Larsen Gallery became an international art epicenter with online registered bidders from 50 states and 26 countries vying for the opportunity to acquire beautiful works of art to enhance their life and surroundings. A long line of telephone operators were on hand to respond quickly to bids from around the world in a fast-paced, animated environment.
According to co-owner Scott Larsen, “We’re so delighted with the success and international reach of this year’s auction, and the fact that Internet sales doubled over last year’s auction, that we’re seriously considering organizing a second auction in the spring.”
Larsen Gallery featured a collection of consignments of internationally known and respected artists — original paintings, sculptures, glass, photography and limited edition graphics. Three Picassos, Alex Katz, Ed Ruscha, Frank Stella, LeRoy Neiman, Chihulys and an Andy Warhol were represented.
Consignments came from Paris, California, Texas, Scottsdale and cities around the country, with many sales prices above their estimates.
The Larsens have been in the art gallery business for 24 years. The pair started in a 600-square-foot space and today operate a sophisticated, worldwide marketing campaign for the auction.
