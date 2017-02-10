Appalachian Underwriters adds McKee to Scottsdale office

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has announced the addition of a new Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Melissa McKee, to its Scottsdale office.
Ms. McKee’s role will focus on the production of new workers’ compensation business, with a primary focus in California.
She will also be working to grow business opportunities in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.
“I’m thrilled to have Melissa join our team,” says Jeanette Budde, western regional vice president.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and wholesale insurance brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for workers’ compensation, commercial specialty, and personal lines of insurance.
Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bill Arowood and Bob Arowood. Visit www.appund.com.
