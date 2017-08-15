Arizona Cardinals, Mountainside Fitness forge three-year partnership

Mountainside Fitness is teaming up with the Arizona Cardinals as part of a new three-year partnership to serve as a designated Proud Partner of the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders.
“We are excited to welcome Mountainside Fitness as our new partner,” Steve Ryan, SVP Business Development for the Arizona Cardinals, said in a prepared statement. “They are a successful local company and a leader in the health and fitness industry. They will be a great addition to our team,”
Starting this season, Mountainside Fitness will have a presence at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. It will also host a number of ticket promotions with members and will sell one-of-a-kind co-branded Cardinals merchandise on-site available only at Mountainside Fitness.
“We are huge Arizona Cardinals fans here at Mountainside Fitness,” CEO Tom Hatten said in a prepared Statement. “On game day you’ll be hard pressed to find a TV without the game on. We love our Cardinals and that is why we are proud to support the team as an official partner.”
Another perk to the partnership, the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders will be using several of the 16 Valley-wide locations of Mountainside Fitness to practice routines and work-out.
“We are thrilled to partner with the largest locally-owned health club in Arizona,” Kristina Phippen, director of the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders, said in a prepared statment. “Health and wellness are essential to our program and Mountainside provides a great venue for our Cheerleaders to practice routines and stay fit.”
Mountainside Fitness will also host several appearances by the Cardinals Cheerleaders this season at its various locations.
