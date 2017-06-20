Arizona Department of Revenue announces resources for transaction privilege tax questions

The Arizona Department of Revenue has established a special hotline and dedicated email for residential rental taxpayers with questions about transaction privilege tax filing and payment.
A residential rental owner can now direct all TPT inquiries to residentialrental@azdor.gov or by calling 602-716-RENT (7368), a press release states.
Through the email or hotline, ADOR staff members will respond to any residential rental TPT inquiries, ranging from general information about residential rental taxation to specific questions on licensing, filing and paying requirements.
On Jan. 1, the Department of Revenue became the single point of administration and collection of state and city taxes for all business and residential rental owners in more than 100 Arizona cities and counties, according to a press release.
Businesses and residential rental owners now file TPT with the Department, eliminating the need for multiple TPT returns, one with ADOR and one or more with the city or cities where the taxable activity occurred.
The Department of Revenue also has put together a TPT Residential Rental Backgrounder with additional information for residential property owners, including a key requirement that a residential rental taxpayer with more than one taxable property must file and pay online.
The publication also provides general information about transaction privilege tax on residential rental businesses and is intended for the property owner/landlord.
In addition to the hotline and dedicated email for TPT inquiries, residential rental owners can still get license application forms, tax forms and other information regarding residential rental taxation from the Department’s website, www.azdor.gov.
To file and pay taxes online, which is required for any taxpayer with more than one taxable property, register for an account at www.AZTaxes.gov.
