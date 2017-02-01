Art Carll-Tangora joins CommLoan leadership

CommLoan, a Scottsdale-based early stage commercial mortgage lending technology company, announced Art Carll-Tangora has joined the leadership team as Chief Development Officer.
Mr. Carll-Tangora will be responsible for strategic planning, business development and enhancing CommLoan’s footprint in the marketplace, according to a press release.
“I am thrilled to have Art join our team,” said Mitch Ginsberg, co-founder and CEO of CommLoan, in the press release. “Art’s long-standing alliances with a variety of lenders including regional banks, special servicers and CMBS lenders, brings unique knowledge and experience that enhances CommLoan’s ability to better satisfy client needs.”
Mr. Carll-Tangora brings more than 28 years of principal, managerial and transactional experience to his role as Chief Development Officer for CommLoan.
Prior to joining CommLoan, he was involved in more than $3 billion dollars in commercial real estate transactions and loan activity, the release stated. Mr. Carll-Tangora transitioned to the role of Senior Partner at NAI Vegas, from NAI Global’s Special Assets Team where he served as a Senior Vice President. While at NAI Vegas, he was recognized several times as a top producer and forged long term relationships with the majority of his clients.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” said Mr. Carll-Tangora in the release. “Joining CommLoan at this early stage, I look forward to helping in the company’s growth and having a great impact in re-defining the commercial real estate lending space with our unique technology.”
