Art duo opens Desert Mountain Fine Art gallery

From the family that created Sedona’s Mountain Trails Gallery, pioneered live sculpting in Tlaquepaque and created a world of western art comes Desert Mountain Fine Art, now open at 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. in Scottsdale.
The gallery will showcase a variety of original works with a range of value including western, pop, photography, contemporary and bronze sculptures. Artists include B.C. Nowlin, Ken Payne, and Bette Ridgeway, according to a press release.
The gallery is a true studio where artists will actively create art — sculpting and painting, lecturing and teaching classes. Monthly events will include demonstrations and workshops.
A focus of Desert Mountain Fine Art is to highlight the importance of viewing and owning art. Gallery owners Phillip and Gabi Payne believe art has a meaningful and impactful purpose in people’s lives, creating joy and beauty, improving our cultural lives and unifying the community, a release states.
“We are excited and proud to be joining this community that has a long, rich history of artists,” Mr. Payne said in a prepared statement.
“We are optimistic that Desert Mountain Fine Art will educate the community about new artists and masters, break down stereotypes that art is expensive or intimidating, and bring beauty and happiness to those we welcome to the gallery. Our mission simply is supporting the dreamers”
Mr. Payne has been immersed in the art world his whole life. His father was a bronze sculptor who, over four decades, produced more than 150 sculptures. Mr. Payne, similar to his father, works in bronze but gains his inspiration from historical moments and aims to put his own unique impression on it, a release states.
Ms. Payne found her artistic voice by “breaking the rules” and jumping in with both feet.
She paints what she feels not just what she sees. Her favorite inspiration is flowers, emphasizing textures and color in her work. Ms. Payne uses a palette knife, passed down by her father-in-law, and oil paints to create colorful works that she hopes contribute to the happiness in the world.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.