Ashley Villaverde Halvorson elected vice president of Los Abogado

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC has announced Ashley Villaverde Halvorson has been elected vice president of Los Abogados.
Since starting out as a member in 2010, Ms. Halvorson served three terms as secretary, and has served as the chair of the gala and mentorship committees.
“It was an honor to be elected vice president, and I am looking forward to serving another year alongside the dedicated attorneys who comprise the 2017 board of directors. We plan to work hard to promote diversity in our profession, and to promote education, justice, and advocacy for the Latino community,” said Ms. Halvorson.
Ms. Halvorson concentrates her practice on bad faith and extra-contractual liability, and insurance coverage. Since 2013, Ms. Halvorson has been listed as a Southwest Rising Star by Super Lawyers.
She received both her undergraduate degree and law degree from Arizona State University.
Los Abogados, an affiliate member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, is committed to enhancing the legal profession by promoting diversity, improving the quality and administration of legal services, encouraging education in the Latino community, supporting the just application of Civil Rights, and advocating for the Latino community.
