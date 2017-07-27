Bank of America volunteers assist Back to School Clothing Drive

More than 350 Bank of America volunteers assisted approximately 1,500 K-6 students choose clothes and school supplies on Bank of America Day at the Back to School Clothing Drive held July 19.
Bank of America has been a program partner for 15 years as a way to help put youth and their families on a path to economic success.
Back to School Clothing Drive partners also include Fiesta Bowl Charities, CBS5, Cox Communications, Wells Fargo, Goode Wright Gentles, Grand Canyon University and City of Phoenix.
Celebrating 50 years, the Back to School Clothing Drive helps break down barriers to early childhood school success by providing new school uniforms and outfits, backpacks and school supplies to K-6 grade students who desperately need them.
The Back to School Clothing Drive’s New Beginnings Annual Distribution, a partnership between Back to School Clothing Drive and the BHHS Legacy Foundation Backpack Buddies program, was conducted July 7-20 at Grand Canyon University Arena, 3300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix.
Founded in 1967, the Back to School Clothing Drive has helped more than 535,000 students and distributed 2,100,000 school uniforms.
Approximately $2 million worth of school clothing and supplies was given to the students during the event that engages more than 3,000 volunteers.
More than 5,000 K-6 grade students from 140 Title I public elementary schools received school clothing and supplies they need to begin the new school year.
Approximately 1,500 students per day attended from 30 school districts across the Valley.
Another 5,000 students in Northern Arizona receive backpacks filled with school supplies. A total of 10,000 students annually benefit from the program.
