Barabara Passaretti joins BabyFace as medical aesthetics nurse

Registered Nurse Barbara Passaretti has joined BabyFace LLC at 8888 E. Pinnacle Peak Road in Scottsdale as a medical aesthetics nurse.
Ms. Passaretti has more than 30 years nursing experience and is a speaker and consultant in medical esthetics, according to a press release.
She has advanced training and certification in a host of fields including dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing and skin care rejuvenation and laser hair removal among others, the release states.
Prior to moving to Arizona, Ms. Passaretti performed a wide variety of medical esthetic treatments, worked in the operating room, supervised staff and established a following of clients because of her patient care and customer satisfaction with treatment results, a release states.
She has experience in injectable procedures which leads her to conduct injector training for physicians and nurse. Ms. Passaretti continues to attend education and training to stay abreast of the latest technologies and procedures.
