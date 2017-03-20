Barclay Place HOA selects new management services

Mar 20th, 2017

Tru-Star Management Solutions LLC has been selected to provide professional homeowner association management services to Barclay Place HOA at 6700 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale starting April 1.

Barclay Place HOA is a community with 99 single-family homes, according to a press release.

“‘We are thrilled to have unanimously selected as the management partner of choice for Barclay Place Homeowners Association,” Jodi Webster, co-founder of Tru-Star Management Solutions, said in a press release.

“Our high-level personal service and years of experience will greatly benefit the Board of Directors as they work to bring uniform compliance to the community and enhance the overall aesthetics of property. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the Barclay Place community.”

Barclay Place HOA is close to Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter in north Scottsdale.

Tru-Star Management solutions is based out of Chandler and provide HOA management services to a variety of communities around the state, a release states.

