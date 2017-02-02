Bottomless brunch debuts at Scottsdale’s SumoMaya

Brunch enthusiasts can now get their fix at SumoMaya at 6560 N. Scottsdale Road as the restaurant debuted its bottomless brunch option Wednesday, Jan. 25.
For $39 per person, guests can indulge in an array of food and beverage choices for brunch, which is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release.
Those refraining from cocktails can enjoy brunch for just $29. Restaurant-goers can experience bottomless liquid libation, including Margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, Micheladas and Mimosas.
After drinks comes the first round option, served family-style — including a basket of locally made sweet Mexican pastries, tres leches oatmeal brulee, fruit, yogurt and granola or smoked salmon lox and black bean hummus with plantain chips.
Second round options include guacamole, with choice of pomegranate or rib eye, served with tostadas, bread migas and chorizo, huevos revueltos Al Albañil with scrambled eggs and an assortment of sushi rolls selected by Executive Chef Roberto Madrid.
Next, diners can select an entrée of choice including the sweet potato waffle with sliced banana, waygu steak and eggs with corn arepa, poached eggs and hollandaise or market vegetable scramble with crispy quinoa, among others.
An array of traditionally mid-day meal options are also offered including enchiladas Suizas with chicken, the Mexico City burger with ham, queso Oaxaca and roasted jalapeños and Asian-inspired creations like kimchee and egg fried rice with mushroom and Korean chili aioli, and Pork “al pastor” pad Thai.
Finally, SumoMaya’s desserts, served family style, include such as the liquid cheesecake brulee or the buñuelos — cinnamon donuts, sweetened with condensed milk and dulce de leche.
