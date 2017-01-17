Butterfly Wonderland unveils world’s largest known butterfly sculpture

Butterfly Wonderland will soon be unveiling its biggest butterfly yet, a 45-foot-tall sculpture coined Las Mariposas.
On display at the exterior foyer of Butterfly Wonderland located at the OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination off of the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura, the stunning Las Mariposas sculpture stands 45 feet tall, with the butterflies’ wings extending 25 feet from base to wing, according to a press release.
With the installation complete, Butterfly Wonderland unveils Las Mariposas at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The debut event, which is free and open to the public, includes live music by Nouveau Papillon.
In addition, the artist himself will be on hand signing limited edition Las Mariposa’s replica sculptures, which have each been hand-crafted in three sizes and individually stamped, are available for purchase in the Butterfly Treasures gift shop.
“This sculpture represents our love of butterflies as nature’s artwork.,” said Amram Knishinsky, Butterfly Wonderland founder and CEO said in the release. “We are proud to display Las Mariposas for our local residents and our visitors to enjoy for years to come.”
Taking nearly a year to complete, Las Mariposas is considered to be the largest known butterfly sculpture in the world, the release stated. The presentation of Las Mariposas to Butterfly Wonderland has been made possible by Michela Roti Gallery in New Mexico, gallery owner Michael Sanchez, and the entire Sanchez Family Trust — Crystal, Brooke, Alejandro, and Sofia Sanchez.
New Mexico-based artist Robert Romero is world renowned for his precious metal spiral fabrications — with thousands of pieces built and distributed across the globe, the release stated.
His Las Mariposas sculpture, constructed of marine grade stainless steel, features an elaborate interior method that allows the structure to literally float on its own weight, while proving impenetrable in even the worst weather conditions.
Though strong in structure, the visual beauty of a smaller butterfly resting on the larger butterfly’s wing tip exhibits the amazingly delicate yet tenacious character of one of nature’s most beloved inhabitants.
