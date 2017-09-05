Celebration marks 20 years of business for Veneto Trattoria in Scottsdale

Double-digit restaurant anniversary celebrations in the Valley of Sun are uncommon to say the least.
Make that a 20-year anniversary, in the same location, under the same owners, with the same chef and numerous original staff members, and you have the makings for a most unusual celebration.
On Oct. 13th Veneto Trattoria in Scottsdale celebrates this very special event. Susan and Roberto Rossi, founded Veneto Trattoria in 1997 in Hilton Village, at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.
They envisioned an authentic trattoria, like the small neighborhood restaurants of Roberto’s native Veneto region, which are warm and friendly gathering spots in the community.
The restaurant design incorporated decorative elements and photos from Venice, along with soft Italian colors. Their goal was to serve authentic northern Italian cuisine typical of Venice and the Veneto region, prepared with fresh ingredients, lightly seasoned, the cuisine typical of the Mediterranean diet.
“Our goal today remains the same,” said owner Roberto Rossi.
“We want the dining at Veneto Trattoria to be as close as possible to dining in Venice. For centuries Venice was a prominent trade port on the Mediterranean, and the region enjoyed great prosperity. The food, influenced by the spice trade and imports, grew more refined. Fine dining and good drink are ingrained in Venetian culture. For example, Venice lays claim to the first coffee bar in Europe and prosecco, now the fastest growing segment of the wine industry, originates in the Veneto region.”
Diners at Veneto frequently compliment the consistency of the menu, dishes taste the same as they did on opening day. Quality control is maintained by making most pastas and all desserts in house, including the restaurant’s signature tiramisu, a recipe from Roberto’s home town of Treviso. Additional signature dishes include two items rarely found on U.S. menus, baccala mantecato, which is Venetian style cod and a customer favorite, fegato alla veneziana, Italian for calf liver with golden onions.
A $20, three-course choice dinner menu highlights Veneto’s anniversary celebration, which starts on Friday, Oct. 13 and extends through Friday, Oct. 20. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and serves dinner from 5:30 until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The entire staff is an extended family who enjoy sharing their knowledge of both food and wine. Veneto customers enjoy the experience of being recognized, seated at their favorite table and even having a staff member recall their usual drink.
“We are very appreciative of our loyal regular customers,” says Mr. Rossi. “Many of them dine with us several times a week. They, too, have become part of our Veneto family.”
