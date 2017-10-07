Chai Tech hosts business panel discussion on startups

Chai Tech of The Jewish Federation’s Business & Professionals Group will host a panel discussion on startups on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The panel of experts will explore what makes startups so successful in Phoenix compared to Silicon Valley, Austin and other tech towns.
The panelists will also share emerging trends, how to start a startup or join one with a trajectory for success.
The event is open to Jewish professionals and students in the information, technology and engineering fields and takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Society Workspace on the 31st floor of the US Bank Building, 101 N. First Ave. in Phoenix.
Panelists include Networking Phoenix Founder Gelie Akhenblit; Gift Card Zen Founder Aaron Dragushan; Trusona & 41st Parameter Founder Ori Eisen.
The discussion will be moderated by Scott Weiss of Weiss Brown, a business and technology law firm.
“I am excited to moderate this panel,” said Mr. Weiss.
“Federation’s Chai Tech events are always a great opportunity to network and great to share entrepreneurial ideas and strategies.”
Chai Tech is a division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix Business & Professionals Groups. Chai Tech strengthens the Greater Phoenix Jewish community by engaging professionals in the technology and engineering fields.
Cost is $18 for professionals, $10 for students. Register by Oct. 16 at jewishphoenix.org/startup.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.