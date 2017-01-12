Chuck Kazmer named Executive Chef at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North welcomes Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer, a 25-year veteran of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, arriving most recently from the brand’s sister property in Amman, Jordan.
Mr. Kazmer assumes responsibility for the Scottsdale property’s three main restaurants: Talavera, Proof, an American Canteen, and Saguaro Blossom poolside grill. He will continue with Onyx Bar & Lounge and all food and beverage service throughout the conference and banquet facilities, according to a press release.
“Chef Kazmer’s extensive experience and depth of knowledge, both of the culinary operation and of Four Seasons, will serve him well in his new role in Scottsdale,” General Manager Marc Bromley said in a release. “We look forward to introducing him to the destination’s burgeoning dining scene, and are excited by his passion for locally sourced, regionally inspired cuisine.”
Prior to joining the Scottsdale team, Mr. Kazmer served as Executive Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, where he was responsible for the property’s seven kitchens and eight restaurant outlets.
Mr. Kazmer’s crowning achievement while in Amman was opening brasserie La Capitale, a multi-million dollar project, involving a complete restaurant and kitchen concept and design.
He began his culinary journey at Four Seasons Hotel Austin as a culinary apprentice. Following Austin, he headed to Four Seasons Hotel Boston, working in fine dining restaurant Aujourdhui and the iconic Bristol Lounge.
Mr. Kazmer was promoted to Sous Chef during his time in Boston, before making his way back to Texas to Four Seasons Resort and Club Las Colinas.
Mr. Kazmer worked in all areas of the culinary operation, eventually becoming Senior Banquet Chef. Appointments in Houston and Chicago followed, working in the capacity of Executive Sous Chef at both properties.
“I prefer to cook simply and naturally. If you are fortunate enough to gather the best ingredients, you should not have to dress up a dish to make it tasty,” Mr. Kazmer says. “Food should be fun and fresh, not heavy and boring.”
Mr. Kazmer is excited by the prospect of exploring Scottsdale’s farmers markets and restaurants, and immersing himself in the destination. He will reside in the Scottsdale area with his wife, Margaret, and three children: sons Patrick (15) and Nicholas (10), and daughter, Lauren (4).
When not in the kitchen, he enjoys home brewing, visiting local farmers markets and gardening.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.