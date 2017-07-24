Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers restaurant to open in Scottsdale

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, a brand of Arizona-based restaurant group Square One Concepts, Inc. continues to expand with four new locations opening soon throughout metro Phoenix, including one in Scottsdale, by early 2018.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers North Scottsdale is the first new location set to open Thursday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. North Scottsdale takes the place of the original Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Grayhawk, which opened in 2012, and is located just one mile south of the original location, a press release states.
Housed in the newly built Crossroads Shopping Center, 18529 N Scottsdale Road, the location boasts a large outdoor patio and an indoor/outdoor bar seating up to 40 guests, plus comfortable leather booths, rustic wood tables, more than 40 HD flat screen TVs and a sound system ideal for watching any and all sporting events.
“We’re thrilled to continue growing the Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers brand across Arizona,” S. Barrett Rinzler, president, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts said in a prepared statement.
“People know and love us for our scratch recipes that yield great food, a large selection of craft and other cold beers and we’re happy to have the opportunity to deliver that to more local communities.”
The other three locations across the Valley include one in Glendale, one in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix and one in north Phoenix.
The trademark of Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is its award-winning hand-formed, half-pound burgers of never frozen ground chuck with a vast variety of versions and readily customizable burgers with toppings to suit a patron’s taste.
A collection of beers keep the brew offerings an ongoing adventure. The restaurant’s menu also features five options for MMMac and Cheese; sides such as tater tots and sweet tots; four varieties of sliders and a salad selection, among others.
There are also a variety of daily deals on menu items such as MMMac and Cheese, beers, wines and build your own burgers.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.