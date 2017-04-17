Colling Media & ICE receive honor as AZIMA Business 2017 TIM award finalist

Colling Media and was recently honored as an Arizona Interactive Marketing Association Business 2017 TIM award finalist.
Featuring the best work from Arizona’s finest marketing agencies, the AZIMA TIM awards ceremony was held on March 30 at the Phoenix Art Museum, according to a press release. Colling Media received a finalist award in the Business Website category for the agency’s creation and launch of the International Cruise & Excursions, Inc. corporate business website.
ICE partnered with Colling Media to create a business and recruiting website to showcase its portfolio to existing and prospecting partners while driving their recruiting and expansion efforts, the release said, adding that the site needed conversion points focused on acquiring new key client relationships and increasing its US and international staff by 25 percent to support its growth.
Leading the travel and leisure industry with partner brands including American Express and Sears, the site needed to represent the organization’s brand, products and services while increasing brand appeal to attract top talent, the release detailed.
“We are honored to help ICE create a website promoting its outstanding travel services with global brands including Sears, USAA and American Express among others,” Colling Media CEO Brian Colling said, in a prepared statement at the event. “Thank you AZIMA for this award and we look forward to seeing the site produce long-term benefits for ICE.”
“We knew the Colling Media Team would be the perfect fit with our organization. They bring unparalleled passion and pride to their work – demonstrating strong market knowledge and keen design skills. We are proud of our partners on this project and congratulate them on this prestigious recognition,” added Michelle Spatafore, director of corporate, recruiting and retention marketing at ICE.
The new ICE site increased conversion rates by 350 percent. As more future employees, partners and prospects are sent to the site daily, organic and referral traffic continue to climb, noted the release. ICE and Colling Media are integrating cutting edge lead generation and sales acquisition strategies with advanced technology integration and advertising strategies.
