Scottsdale tech company taps industry expert to join team

CommLoan, a Scottsdale-based early stage commercial mortgage lending technology company, has hired Alan Schnaid to join the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer.
Mr. Schnaid will oversee the company’s financial assets and the supervision of operations and workplace strategy, according to a press release.
“We are very pleased to have Alan join our team,” said Mitch Ginsberg, co-founder and CEO of CommLoan, in the release.
“He has a strong, successful history of leading finance with a global organization in a high-growth and continuously evolving environment. I look forward to having him as CommLoan’s strategic partner in bridging the gap between lender and borrower in commercial mortgage lending.”
Mr. Schnaid brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience, having worked the past two decades with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, one of the leading hotel and leisure companies in the world, the release stated.
Mr. Schnaid left Starwood in November 2016, following the successful merger with Marriott International.
Most recently, he served as Starwood’s Chief Financial Officer from December 2015, responsible for the global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, planning, risk management and investor relations functions. He also was a member of Starwood’s Senior Leadership Team.
Mr. Schnaid joined Starwood in 1994 and rose through the ranks, serving in various senior financial positions.
“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to join CommLoan at such an early stage in the company’s growth. I look forward to being part of the team that’s going to redefine how we do business and bring efficiency to commercial real estate lending,” said Mr. Schnaid in the release.
