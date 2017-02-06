Craig Cacheris is hired by YAM Capital as financial analyst & portfolio manager

Craig Cacheris is hired as a financial analyst and portfolio manager for YAM Capital, a private real estate bridge lender specializing in short-term commercial real estate financing.
The Scottsdale-based company offers efficient, reliable solutions for a broad range of bridge lending needs, according to a press release. Mr. Cacheris is responsible for underwriting incoming loan deals and helping to manage the firm’s current portfolio.
He brings four years of experience in the financial sector to the private lender – including a background in analysis, underwriting and accountancy.
“I am thrilled to join the team at YAM Capital,” said Mr. Cacheris in a prepared statement. “The tight-knit group here works together to achieve its goal of providing creative lending solutions, and I am excited to contribute to the organization’s success.”
After completing his bachelor’s in business from Trinity University and receiving his masters in accountancy from Arizona State University, Mr. Cacheris worked as a tax accountant for Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co., then moved in to a financial analyst role at Spirit Realty Capital.
A member of the Urban Land Institute and commercial real estate development association, NAIOP, he lives in Phoenix and spends his spare time enjoying hobbies, including deep-sea fishing, metal and wood fabrication, hiking and cycling.
YAM Capital is one of 14 businesses that operate under YAM Worldwide Inc., founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bob Parsons. For more information, visit yamcapital.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.