Crave Grounds introduces new smoothie, mini donut menu options

Whitestone REIT announced Crave Grounds at The Mercado, 10105 E. Via Linda in Scottsdale will be rolling out a new smoothie and mini donut menu.
“We are overwhelmed by the community support of Crave Grounds,” owner Jim Murphy of Phoenix said in a release. “It’s fantastic getting to know the customers and regulars who frequent our shop and creating smoothies and donuts just for them.”
Crave Grounds’ new Smoothie Menu features a Banana Strawberry blend and several wild berry-flavored drinks. Mr. Murphy is also updating the current mini donut menu to include selections such as Arizona Sunset, a cranberry walnut donut with orange icing, according to a press release.
The shop offers about 40 custom donuts that customers can watch as they are baked. Toppings such as apple pie, blueberry pancake, cinnamon roll, French toast and maple bacon are available for customers.
“It’s the only place in town to buy mini donuts and our special locally-roasted blend of coffee,” Mr. Murphy said in a release. “Our house blend is made just for Crave Grounds.”
The shop serves customers in a 700-square-foot seating area.
