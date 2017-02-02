CUBExec Executive Suites to debut on Market Street at DC Ranch

Whitestone REIT is unveiling a new office concept on Market Street at DC Ranch at 20645 N. Pima Road in north Scottsdale this February.
CUBExec Executive Suites are designed for entrepreneurs and executives seeking the privacy and professionalism of their own office, with convenience and flexibility for active lifestyles, according to a press release.
The executive suites on Market Street at DC Ranch offer fully-furnished private offices and conference rooms with modern amenities on an hourly to yearly basis, the release states.
Members can choose a premium office with a view, a private office to plug and play or a conference room for the day. Amenities include customizable offices, guest reception, phone with private number, Wi-Fi or direct hook-up, 24-hour access for members, coffee bar, lounge and an outdoor patio with fireplace are all part of the all-inclusive rate packages.
“We are excited to introduce this contemporary office product to DC Ranch and greater north Scottsdale. CUBExec brings ‘plug and play’ convenience and flexibility to professionals,” Daniel Kovacevic, Whitestone REIT Regional Vice President, Southwest Region, said in a release.
“Flexible lease terms are available on an hourly, daily, monthly, seasonal or longer term basis. Stylish, fully-furnished accommodations are ready for move-in, eliminating the time and capital costs typically associated with setting up a new executive suite.”
