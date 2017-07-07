Cullum Homes, a Scottsdale-based luxury home builder, has announced its next signature collection of exclusive estate home sites, Cholla Heights.
Featuring just seven hillside lots, Cholla Heights is prominently located on the northeast slope of Camelback Mountain and offering panoramic views of North Scottsdale stretching to the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountains.
Gated for privacy and located just north of the Phoenician Golf Course and the Cholla Trailhead of Camelback Mountain, the custom residential community is designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Cullum Homes, which just received the MAME Custom Home of the Year Award.
With lots ranging in size from 1.3 acres to 5 acres, each lot offers a different vantage point of the expansive and impressive views.
“Cholla Heights is truly something special in a one-of-a-kind spectacular location,” said Rod Cullum, CEO of Cullum Homes.
“Very rarely do we still get parcels of land like this to develop into seven large homesites. The views from this location are truly remarkable.”
Two of the seven lots have already sold.
Visit www.ChollaHeights.com.
Cullum Homes is a second generation, family-owned full service design/build/renovations firm specializing in luxury custom home design and construction. Current projects include The Village at Mountain Shadows, The Village at Silverleaf and Paradise Reserve.
