Devin Booker’s home among Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s recent home sales

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty in June represented three buyers in multi-million dollar home sales, including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s purchase of a Paradise Valley home for $3.2 million.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Vicki Zangl represented Mr. Booker in his purchase of a Paradise Valley home near Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Drive for $3.25 million, according to a press release.
The 5,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a four-car garage and a private pool and spa. The home was designed by the Scottsdale-based architecture firm Drewett Works and is located in a new Paradise Valley subdivision.
In another significant sale, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Donna LeGate represented the buyer in Russ Lyon Sotheby International Realty’s highest-selling house for June, a release states.
The house, 42232 N. 104th Way in Scottsdale, sold for $4.65 million and includes a wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen, a resort patio and casita, artisan doors, and custom cabinetry and hearths.
The 8,459- square-foot home is surrounded by over 15 acres of open land and has views of the Chiricahua golf course.
“This is a really amazing home,” Ms. LeGate said in a prepared statement. “The finishes and details in this home were over the top, and the setting was surrounded by the golf course and an open area which are never to be built on, creating a 15-acre homesite.”
The second biggest sale of the month was at 5015 N. Arcadia Drive in Phoenix, which Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Leslie Jenkins and Joe Bushong represented.
The house sold for $3.3 million and Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Cheryl Anderson brought the buyer.
This 8,262-square-foot estate sitting on the south slope of Camelback Mountain is rich with historical touches and details from many local artisans.
The home features hand-plastered walls, mesquite mill work, custom iron lighting, hand-crafted Spanish tiles, a gated entry, and a 5,000 bottle wine cellar.
“This is a stunning family estate that feels incredibly romantic and private,” Ms. Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “It has extraordinary and timeless details you won’t find in most homes.”
