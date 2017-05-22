Dr. Hurst chosen to participate in inaugural leadership summit

Dr. Lisa Hurst, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, is among 60 senior leaders from the Boys & Girls Club Movement selected to participate in a new leadership summit.
The year-long leadership development program began this month, according to a press release, adding that the summit includes a collaborative educational experience designed by Harvard Business School Executive Education and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“It is an honor to have been chosen as an inaugural participant in the BGCA Leadership Summit Program, and to have the opportunity to join my colleagues at Harvard Business School,” said Dr. Hurst in a prepared statement. “This is a rare opportunity to deepen our impact, locally and nationally, by learning from an establishment with a legacy of prestige and success.”
BGCA teamed up with Harvard Business School to drive transformational impact nationally and locally so the organizations can establish a leadership development experience designed to supercharge the capabilities of local CEOs, raise the organization’s collective leadership abilities and solve the most pressing challenges facing clubs today, the release noted.
The extremely selective program is designed for high performing Boys & Girls Club organizations, the press release stated. Participants undergo an intense experience designed to solve organizational-wide challenges while reaching goals.
After the session, the group works together to implement strategies discussed, the release said, adding that the Harvard Business School component will take place on its campus in June 2017.
