Earnhardt donates vehicle to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

With the goal of helping Phoenix Children’s Hospital in its efforts to support valley-wide healthcare for pediatric patients, Earnhardt Auto Centers on Dec. 23 donated a new 2016 Ford Transit 250 van valued at over $40,000 to the hospital.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital – with its main location near State Route 51 and Thomas Road plus over 20 locations across the Valley – will be using the van to assist the efforts of its supply chain team in transporting medical materials to and from their locations.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all 10 specialties. Phoenix Children’s provides inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.
Earnhardt Auto Centers is one of the oldest and largest auto groups in the southwest, founded in Chandler in 1951 by Tex Earnhardt. Tex’s sons, Hal and Jim Babe joined him in the business and eventually so did his grandchildren, Dodge and Derby.
Earnhardt Auto Centers has 23 dealerships offering 18 different franchises located in Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Goodyear, Avondale, Phoenix, Peoria, Prescott Valley, Surprise, Phoenix and Las Vegas.
The auto group has nearly 3,000 employees. Visit www.NoBull.com for more information about Earnhardt Auto Centers.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.