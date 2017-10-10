eeCPA buys Scottsdale Airpark office space

A Scottsdale-based small business accounting firm — eeCPA — has purchased office space in the Scottsdale Airpark near the Greenway-Hayden Loop and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
The accounting firm purchased the 13,952-square-foot office building for $2,525,000, according to a press release.
The firm provides full-service accounting and tax law consultation to small businesses and entrepreneurs with a focus on industries including technology, law, cannabis, wine & beer, commercial real estate and professional service industries, the release states.
The Airpark is a popular location for small businesses while about 20 percent of eeCPA’s clients are in the area, the release states.
“We already have a number of clients in the airpark and foresee a great deal of additional growth opportunities there,” Elizabeth Hale, owner of eeCPA, said in a prepared statement. “The new location will enable us to be a resource for our existing clients, offering three conference rooms that they can utilize for meetings, business dealings and employee training.”
The space features an open floor plan, natural bright light, ergonomic stand-up desks and private offices. An additional $500,000 will be invested for tenant improvements, the release states.
The accounting firm is from Scottsdale Road and Princess Boulevard to is new Scottsdale Airpark Address at 15900 N. 78th St.
