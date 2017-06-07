Elements Massage opens third north Scottsdale location

A new Elements Massage franchise location will open Saturday, June 10 in north Scottsdale at the corner of Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Roads in response to growing demand for wellness through massage therapy.
This will be the third Elements studio owned by Regional Directors Pam and Nelson Crespo, who have garnered multiple awards from Elements for delivering exceptional customer experiences at their studios, according to a press release.
The rapid growth of the Elements brand in the Phoenix area, and specifically, the expansion of the Crespos’ studios, reflect a commitment to providing each customer a flawless experience and a customized massage that meets or exceeds expectations, a release states.
The Crespos’ own two other Elements studios in north Scottsdale: one located in The Promenade at the corner of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, and the other at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway.
This new location will offer clients scheduling flexibility and convenient access to the Elements experience.
“Our new North Scottsdale location will expand our ability to promptly meet our clients’ needs,” Ms. Crespo said in a prepared statement.
“Clients will now be able to request same-day appointments at any of our three locations. If we cannot accommodate the time requested at one location, we can easily schedule the client at one of our other locations without them having to make another phone call. In keeping with the Elements philosophy, clients at any location can be assured that they will have a first-rate experience.”
The Scottsdale Promenade location recently won the Elements Top Studio Award, which recognized it as the leading studio in the country. The Crespos’ studios also boast a Net Promoter Score of 86—compared to a massage industry average of about 50.
The Net Promoter Score gauges customer satisfaction by asking customers to rate, on a scale of one to 10, how likely they are to recommend the brand to their friends and colleagues. Overall, Elements Massage has the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry, a release states.
In recent years, demand for massage and other wellness-related services have grown as consumers seek alternative means of healing their bodies and minds. For many wellness-minded individuals, massage has become a routine part of healthy living, just like diet and exercise.
One attribute that distinguishes Elements from other massage companies is a passionate commitment to personalizing each massage based on the customer’s unique needs and preferences.
Guided by the Elements Way and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, therapists take the time to learn about what each client hopes to achieve through massage and tailor the treatment accordingly.
Mr. Crespo said personalizing massage treatments is essential to the company’s success.
“Everyone comes into our studios for a different reason—some people are hoping to improve their physical or mental health or get relief from chronic pain, while others are seeking to alleviate stress and enjoy a relaxing escape from everyday life,” he said in a prepared statement.
“Our therapists are trained to pay close attention to what clients are looking for and work with them to create a treatment that fulfills the client’s needs. It is this commitment to consistently delivering satisfaction that has placed Elements in the vanguard for customer service and massage excellence.”
As the Crespos expand their studio locations, Mr. Crespo said one of their keys to success is simple kindness.
“When hiring employees, one of our primary goals is to find genuinely nice people,” he said in a prepared statement.
“Clients will remember their overall experience fondly if they are greeted with positive energy, regarded as the unique and valued individuals that they are, and treated with kindness at each step of their visits.”
