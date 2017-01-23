Envoy America expands services to Tucson

Scottsdale-based Envoy America, a comprehensive ridesharing program that offers accompanied transportation and extra assistance for seniors, announced it is expanding into Tucson as its second market, with other markets being considered in future months.
Cindy Hartin, who has an MBA, will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations for Envoy America-Tucson, according to a press release.
Instead of the standard curbside service of other transportation companies, Envoy America offers a door-to-door service where drivers are companions for their clients and remain with them until they are back home.
All drivers are 50 years or older and provide a helping hand for doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping, social outings, religious services and more, just like a son or daughter would with tasks that often become more difficult for seniors.
In most cases, Envoy America rates cost less than a taxi or other ridesharing service, a release states.
“This service has been life-changing for so many seniors and their families in the Phoenix area since it launched in 2015, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this service here to Tucson,” Ms. Hartin said in a release. “A large segment of the local population in Tucson are seniors who want to stay active but can no longer get behind the wheel of a car, and we make that freedom possible and affordable.”
Founders K. C. Kanaan and Andrew Beran initially developed this service in order to care for their own aging parents, who recently lost the ability to drive and with it, their independence.
“We created Envoy America so that my mom and people like her would never have to worry about where they wanted to go,” Mr. Kanaan said in a release. “We understand that seniors need reliable, safe, door-to-door transportation that comes at a specified time, is affordable, and provides polite, compassionate, professional service, and that’s what we do every single time.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.