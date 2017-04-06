Even Stevens Sandwiches donates a sandwich for every sandwich sold, and celebrates local culture while doing it.
A craft-casual restaurant incorporating the buy-one-give model is coming this month to Old Town Scottsdale.
Even Stevens Sandwiches is a Salt Lake City native craft-casual restaurant serving sandwiches, salads, bites under $5, breakfast, and local fair unique to each store’s location.
Beyond serving customers, Even Stevens is “a sandwich shop with a cause.” For every sandwich sold, the brand donates a sandwich to a local nonprofit partner.
Since expanding beyond its flagship location, they are now donating an average of 10,000 sandwiches per month within each market.
Even Stevens Scottsdale will be partnering with St. Mary’s Food Bank, A New Leaf East Valley Men’s Shelter, Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Phoenix.
“Food connects everyone, and community is our recipe book,” says Jamie Coates, Even Stevens’ brand director.
“While supporting local nonprofits, we come full circle to embrace and activate culture.”
Every Even Stevens upholds the character of the surrounding city and engages with local artists, crafters and businesses to make the guest experience unique. Live local musicians grace the shop weekly, and local artwork is commissioned for the shop’s walls.
“Food service is more than a job. It’s a collective belief system.” Says Michael McHenry, Even Stevens’ COO.
“With the success of our cause (approaching 500,000 sandwiches donated in less than two years), high level of community engagement, and proof of concept, we are driven not only by a desire to grow but by a sense of responsibility. To the communities we’ve grown into, and to those we haven’t grown into yet.
“The beautiful thing about our model, brand and culture – is that everybody wins.”
Visit evenstevens.com.
