Experience Scottsdale seeks sponsors for 2017 annual meeting

Jun 20th, 2017

Experience Scottsdale advertising in Montgomery Tunnel. (photo by Experience Scottsdale)

Secure your sponsorship for the Experience Scottsdale 2017 Annual Meeting.

This year’s event will focus on the projects and priorities that will move the destination into the future, Experience Scottsdale officials contend.

The meeting is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch.

By becoming a sponsor, you will reach top hospitality and tourism leaders from the area, including Experience Scottsdale’s 400-plus member businesses, according to a June 19 newsletter announcement.
All sponsorship contracts must be finalized by Monday, Sept. 11. Registration for the event will open in August.

For additional information on sponsorship levels and benefits, contact Experience Scottsdale Community Affairs Manager Stephanie Pressler at spressler@experiencescottsdale.com.

