Experimac to offer technology tutoring classes

Experimac at Scottsdale Towne Square, 13802 N. Scottsdale Road, is offering technology tutoring to help answer question on computers, iPhone and iPad, among others, for those who need it.
The company is now offering 60-minute, individual technology tutoring classes inside their showroom for $29.99. If an additional friend or family member wants to join a resident in the class, it’s $10 per person. The small group class limit is five people and avanced registration is required.
Experimac specializes in selling, repairing, and trading in gently-used, pre-owned and certified iPhones, iPads, computers, and more. They also offer a one-year warranty on all merchandise. For more information, call Experimac at 480-664-4707 or visit www.experimac.com/scottsdale-az.
Experimac Scottsdale offers professional Apple-related services throughout the Scottsdale area.
It will buy, sell, trade and repair Apple Macintosh computers, iPhone devices and iPad tablets. Experimac has experience from iPad tablets to iPhone devices, to MacBook laptops and iMac computers, from iOS to OS X, according to its website.
Experimac performs out of warranty repairs on Apple computers and other devices including upgrading Macintosh computers with higher capacity storage, installing more memory, replacing logic boards and performing just about any other Apple repair that may be necessary.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.