Fincham Dempsey Team announce sale of Scottsdale Business Center

The Fincham Dempsey Team at Lee & Associates Arizona has announced the sale of the 56,439-square-foot Scottsdale Business Center, 13402 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, for $7.3 million.
The 4.27-acre property is a potential redevelopment opportunity and is located in the prestigious Scottsdale Airpark, according to a press release.
“Scottsdale Business Center is attractive to investors because of its strategic location in the Scottsdale Airpark and is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter one mile to the north,” Principal Jan Fincham said in a prepared statement.
The team, led by Mr. Fincham as well as Principals Patrick Dempsey, Mark Linsalata and Associate and Andrew Lundahl, facilitated the transaction on behalf of both the seller, Arizona SBC LLC, and the buyer, Dunbar SBC LLC.
“Additionally, the property enjoys attractive demographics with over 194,000 residents within a 5-mile radius and 178,000 daytime employees with 15,000 businesses,” Mr. Dempsey said in a prepared statement.
