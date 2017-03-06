Fingerpaint adds 2 to advertising team

Fingerpaint, a full-service marketing agency, has added two new team members to its Scottsdale office at 6900 E. Camelback Road.
Andrea Kretzmann will lead Scottsdale’s advertising team, while Michelle Bergquist will join the account service team, according to a press release.
Ms. Kretzmann is a brand strategist and has been in the industry for more than 20 years, a release states.
Her portfolio involves work across nearly two dozen diagnostic categories, including chronic disease, respiratory and coronary conditions, blood disorders and mental health and medical devices. Her background includes product launches on both a domestic and global scale and management of post launch optimization strategies.
“Andrea excels at bringing new clients into the fold and assembling internal teams that are specifically tailored for optimal performance based on a client’s needs,” Michelle Olson, who leads the Scottsdale office, said in a release. “She is a critical addition to our team as we enter a rapid growth period.”
Ms. Bergquist has more than a decade of experience as an account lead. Her client work has involved the curation of branded and unbranded initiatives for healthcare providers and patients across a variety of platforms from print to interactive, and her category experience extends to diabetes, depression, women’s health and chronic disease.
“Michelle has a way with cultivating and fostering the relationships she develops with her clients, which ultimately leads to a greater understanding of needs and expectations,” Ms. Olson said in a release. “She excels at managing deliverables, regardless of the project, and she does a great job of anticipating needs.”
