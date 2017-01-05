Firesky Resort & Spa to take on new identity

Classic Hotels & Resorts, a Phoenix-based hospitality development and management company, announced Thursday, Jan. 5 its plans to rebrand and rename Firesky Resort & Spa at 4925 N. Scottsdale Road.
The 204-room resort in Old Town Scottsdale will don the name The Scott Resort & Spa, and will feature a newly rebranded website that is now live.
Over the next two years, Classic Hotels & Resorts will invest $15 million to renovate the resort, according to a press release.
The reinvention will consist of all guest rooms, suites and public spaces, including the resort’s 14,000 square feet of meeting space, two pools, lobby bar and restaurant, a release states.
The redesign will, however, retain the building’s architecture, while introducing a new look and will aim to elevate guest service culture, according to a release.
Additionally, the resort will feature a new restaurant concept.
While maintaining the resort’s 55-year-old Sonoran style, The Scott will soon have several significant enhancements.
The first phase of the redesign will begin in May 2017 and be complete in Sept. 2017.
The changes in the first phase include an upgrade to the lobby, a renovation to the Lobby Bar and Restaurant, upgrades to the resort’s pools including new cabanas and landscaping and an upgrade to the resort’s meeting and function space.
Once those upgrades are finished, the second phase will revamp all 204 guestrooms, each of which features private outdoor patios or balconies.
Upgrades will range from new furniture packages and case goods to redesigned bathrooms. The renovation will also unveil an all-new Presidential Suite and the addition of four one-bedroom suites.
“This historic property is an elegant and fun addition to our portfolio, and we feel honored to restore and update it in ways that enrich the guest experience — not only through elevated and comfortable design, but also through new amenity and programming concepts that speak to this unique desert destination,” Classic Hotels & Resorts President John Grossman said in a release. “The Scott is a modern incarnation of an Arizona classic with a fresh, design-forward concept that will attract both locals and visitors alike.”
A team of designers is responsible for the resort’s new concept, including AvroKO, local architect firm Synthetic Design and Hart Howerton. Rinker Design crafted the resort’s rebranding and played a role in concept visioning and programing.
“This is such an exciting project for us to be involved with,” Greg Bradshaw, founding partner of AvroKO said in a release. “We took the approach of wanting to keep intact some elements that are already very much a part of the hotel — particularly the beautiful Spanish Revival inspired architecture — and have incorporated several new layers into the overall design, including beautiful staple pieces that are inspired by the Bauhaus movement and old Havana, which guests will see immediately upon arrival and get a true sense of the place right away. We can’t wait to see the finished product and how it all comes together.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.