First residents move into new condo community The Enclave at Borgata

For Gregg and Lisa Larson, moving into The Enclave at Borgata is the end of a long search, but the beginning of a new journey.
The couple spent several years searching for a luxury condominium in Scottsdale before finally settling on The Enclave at Borgata at 6166 N. Scottsdale Road, according to a press release.
With their youngest son now enrolled at The University of Arizona, the couple are newly-minted empty nesters.
Owners of a software company, the two wanted to take advantage of the walkable lifestyle and many entertainment offerings The Enclave at Borgata has to offer, a release states.
“The idea that we can walk to AJ’s, Trader Joe’s, Starbucks and long list of noted restaurants and bars is really exciting,” Mr. Larson said in a release. “We have dusted off our bikes and can’t wait to take advantage of all the area has to offer.”
Located at the site of the former Borgata Shopping Center, the condominium community includes three buildings, four stories each, with 86 units.
The development featurea resort pool, resident club, fitness studio, gardens, walking path and pet park.
Units feature large kitchens and open floor plans, full size laundry rooms and generous balconies.
Pricing range from the low $800,000s to more than $3 million with floor plans ranging from 1,500 square feet up to about 5,400 square feet.
More than half of the project’s 86 units have been sold. The community’s model home is now available for scheduled tours.
The model features two bedrooms and three bathrooms, an entertainment room and a den. This is the type of condominium the Larson family chose and dedicated one of the bedrooms for their son who will visit on school breaks and summer vacations, a release states.
Like the Larson’s, many of The Enclave’s first buyers are Scottsdale and Paradise Valley residents looking to downsize from larger homes, seeking the convenience and walkability of the project’s location, a release states.
“Walkability is the number one reason our customers have chosen the community,” Nate Pile, vice president of antera development and the developer of The Enclave at Borgata, said in a release. “The pedestrian access to shopping, entertainment and restaurants is unmatched in Scottsdale.”
The Enclave at Borgata Sales Center is open daily and is on-site. The community is also close to several commercial outlets including stores and restaurants.
