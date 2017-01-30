FirstBank brings ‘Food Truck Friday’ to Scottsdale branch

FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately held bank with multiple banking locations in Arizona, announced that several branch locations in the Phoenix Metro area — including one in Scottsdale — will be giving away free lunches to customers the last three Fridays in February.
The free lunches are a way for FirstBank to say “thank you” to its customers.
“We always put a lot of emphasis into giving back to the local community, but this year we thought it would be fun to give back to our Arizona customers,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market president for FirstBank. “We have booked some of the most popular food trucks in the Valley for these events, including Circle R Farm, who happens to be one of our valued FirstBank customers.”
Every Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10-24, the following FirstBank branch locations will be hosting award-winning food trucks who will be on hand serving free food to customers.
Participating locations include:
SCOTTSDALE, 7602 E Indian School Road, Scottsdale;
CHANDLER, 2020 S. Alma School Road, Chandler;
SUN CITY WEST, 19309 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West.
While FirstBank locations will remain the same each week, the trucks and cuisine will change every Friday. One menu item and drink will be provided per customer. Each customer is expected to present their FirstBank debit or credit card and a photo ID. First come, first served while supplies last.
Participating food trucks include:
For more information, go to efirstbank.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.