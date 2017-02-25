FirstBank named finalist for Phoenix Chamber IMPACT Award

FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with numerous banking locations in Arizona, was named a finalist for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce 2017 IMPACT Awards.
The GPCC’s IMPACT Awards, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, honors the accomplishments of small, large and nonprofit businesses that positively affect the Valley’s business community and economy. The winner will be announced in May at the IMPACT Awards Luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore.
“I’m thrilled for our talented employees across Arizona that the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce felt us worthy of this recognition,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix market president at FirstBank.
“Being an active participant and helping local businesses and nonprofits in our community is essential to the fabric of FirstBank and we’re honored that the Chamber is acknowledging our commitment to Arizona.”
At the May luncheon, the GPCC will recognize one recipient for the Small/Medium Category and one in the Large Business Category in each of four classifications: Community Champion, Economic Driver, Exceptional Innovator and Arizona Advocate. The 2017 IMPACT Businesses of the Year will be selected from these eight honorees and announced during the 30th Annual IMPACT Awards Luncheon.
In a press release issued by the GPCC on Feb. 16, Janelle Tassart, director of community relations at the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce said, “We really look forward to the IMPACT Awards each year because the event gives us the chance to highlight the companies doing great things in the Greater Phoenix region. To all of this year’s extraordinary nominees, you truly make a difference in our community and keep Arizona’s economy moving forward.”
