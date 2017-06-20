Floyd of Rowland Carmichael gains financial planner designation

Lacee Floyd, a wealth manager at Rowland Carmichael in Scottsdale, has received the certified financial planner designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
Ms. Floyd, who earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., also holds the Series 65 license required for investment advisors.
The CFP marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification Examination.
Founded in 1987, Rowland Carmichael is an independent registered investment advisor and financial planning firm. Rowland Carmichael’s principals are Tim Rowland, David Carmichael, Corey Bird and Jaron Carmichael.
