Floyd of Rowland Carmichael gains financial planner designation

Jun 20th, 2017 Comments:

Lacee Floyd, a wealth manager at Rowland Carmichael in Scottsdale, has received the certified financial planner designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Lacee Floyd

Ms. Floyd, who earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., also holds the Series 65 license required for investment advisors.

The CFP marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification Examination.

Founded in 1987, Rowland Carmichael is an independent registered investment advisor and financial planning firm. Rowland Carmichael’s principals are Tim Rowland, David Carmichael, Corey Bird and Jaron Carmichael.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie