Lululemon partners with The J to offer free yoga instruction

The Valley of the Sun JCC is partnering once again with Lululemon in the Scottsdale Quarter to provide free yoga on Sunday mornings during November.

Classes take place 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind True Foods and ll levels are welcome. Participants should dress for the weather and bring a yoga mat and water.

“The J is pleased to partner with lululemon at the Quarter to offer these free classes to the community,” said Jay Jacobs, CEO.

“Yoga is beneficial in so many ways, we want people to experience the tie between mind and body with a flowing practice, while enjoying our fantastic fall weather.”

Regular yoga practice improves balance, strength and flexibility and relieves stress.

For more information, please visit vosjcc.org.

