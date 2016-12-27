Gainey Village Health Club & Spa unveils expanded facility

Kicked off in mid-September and scheduled to wrap up in January, the Gainey Village Health Club & Spa in Scottsdale is unveiling an extensive expansion and remodel that will expand the member offering to include TRX, ariel yoga, small group training and more.
As part of the Valley-based Village Health Clubs & Spas, the Gainey Village’s land-locked location in the heart of Scottsdale has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to expand its programs and include additional opportunities for its members. So when a longtime tenant moved out of the upstairs space, it was the perfect opportunity to expand and add new amenities and high-tech new fitness studios.
Gainey Village is also adding an all-new building by taking over a formerly leased space and turning a walkway area into a two-story group training center, creating a total of 6,000 square feet of new fitness rooms, studios, custom workout facilities and staff offices.
Housed inside the brand-new custom-designed building, the Gainey Village is adding a new dedicated functional training space. On the existing second level, the Gainey Village is adding a new group fitness studio, plus spaces for TRX classes and Barre Ballet classes.
Gainey Village has also commissioned a mural from the renowned Phoenix-based street artist, Isaac Caruso. Hand painted across the entire front wall of the all-new functional training space, the colorful mural speaks to the Village’s dedication to supporting local artists by commissioning inspirational artwork at each location.
Gainey Village will be hiring additional staff as the remodel wrap up over the next two months, including an all-new staff of Arial Yoga specialists.
Gainey Village Health Club & Spa is located at 7477 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale. Visit http://villageclubs.com/.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.