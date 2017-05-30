Genova, Detwiler acquire interests in Venue Builders from fellow founders

Phoenix-based Venue Builders — known for crafting some of the Valley’s hospitality and residential environments such as The Douglas Scottsdale — have a new name and a renewed focus.
Owners and partners at Venue Projects Jon Kitchell and Lorenzo Perez have opted to convey their interest in Venue Builders to fellow founders Aaron Genova and Cal Detwiler, who have renamed the company Genova-Detwiler Custom Builders, according to a press release.
Mr. Genova and Mr. Detwiler boast decades of experience in the luxury construction market and delivering sophisticated resort scale residences with premium brands in the custom home market including Desert Star Construction, Linthicum Custom Builders and Kitchell Custom Homes, a release states.
“While this is a change of name for the business, everything else remains the same operationally, including the people, systems, location and leadership,” Mr. Detwiler said in a prepared statement.
“The change is a natural transition for the growth of both Venue Projects, as developer, and Venue Builders, as contractor and serves to simplify and streamline both entities going forward.”
Mr. Detwiler and Mr. Genova combined offer more than 40 years of construction industry experience, both are graduates of the Del E. Webb School of Construction Management at Arizona State University and both hail from multi-generational custom building families.
Mr. Detwiler offers a deep understanding of building systems and processes while Mr. Genova has been a driving force behind some of the Valley’s most recognizable and award winning custom homes.
“We’re excited to return to our roots and focus our energy on our custom building clients,” Mr. Genova said in a prepared statement. “Crafting sophisticated environments is where our core experience lies and where we have the most fun. We are excited to re-focus our energy where we can benefit our clients the most.”
Since Mr. Detwiler and Mr. Genova joined forces in 2012, the company has grown its management team to 10 and its revenues have grown ten-fold, according to a release.
In addition to their presence in the custom home market, their luxury residential expertise is in demand in the high-end production and multi-family markets as they have delivered the Douglas Scottsdale and now provide pre-construction advisory on two prominent high end residential developments including Cahava Springs and most recently were invited to build the Villas at Baker Park with the Empire Group.
“I think there is a movement to up the game at the top end of the townhome, condo and production market. The intelligent builders occupying that space realize that they need to deliver to those customers in a different way,” Mr. Genova said in a prepared statement.
“They’re reaching out to us and others with similar experience to team on those projects. We’ve been able to help enhance their delivery experience and the quality of the projects we’ve been involved in, and that’s always a feel-good win when you can have a positive impact on a project.”
Moving forward, Genova-Detwiler and Venue Projects will continue to co-office out of their Phoenix office.
