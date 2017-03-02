Gourmet ice cream parlor opens at Village at Hayden center

Sweet Provisions, the Valley’s newest gourmet ice cream parlor and fresh-baked dessert shop from Common Ground Culinary has opened its doors inside the Village at Hayden shopping center, 8120 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.
The restaurant development group is headed by chef/owner Christopher Collins.
Scooping up an ever-changing menu of fresh-churned ice cream, frosty floats and decadent milkshakes, plus fresh-from-the-oven cookies, brownies and pies, Sweet Provisions uses local ingredients and all-natural goodness to make life extra sweet.
Housed inside a colorful, retro-modern space next door to Mr. Collins’s two other restaurant concepts — Grassroots and Twisted Grove in Scottsdale — Sweet Provisions will be serving treats daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Sweet Provisions’ menu is highlighted by premium house-made ice creams such as Georgia Peach Pie, Triple Shot Coffee, Toasted Walnuts + Maple Syrup, or Pistachio + Candied Bacon, all served on a choice of sugar cone, waffle cone and even cake cone.
Sweet Provisions is the latest addition to the Christopher Collins’s Valley-based Common Ground Culinary, a fast-growing collection of neighborhood restaurants and bars, including Grassroots Kitchen & Tap in Phoenix and Scottsdale, and Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar and Wally’s American Gastropub in Scottsdale.
A fourth generation restaurateur, Mr. Collins is the son of Wally Collins, who continues to independently operate the original Wally’s American Pub ‘n Grille in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix.
